According to CBS News, more than half of Americans (55 percent) — and an overwhelming number of Democrats (9 out of 10) — say they approve of the impeachment inquiry recently opened by the H ouse into President Trump’s handling of the Ukraine matter. But what the outcome of impeachment should be has America predictably divided.

It didn’t take a poll to tell us that Democrats overwhelmingly believe the president’s actions were illegal– or that most Republicans stand in defense of his actions as either being proper, or, if improper, not illegal.

A full discussion of the poll and the results gleaned from the questions can be found here.