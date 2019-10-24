This Unity Gala was created to help bring people from different communities together, without fear or judgement, in a peaceful environment. We believe the best way to address this situation is to create an event where people from all backgrounds, neighborhoods and professions can gather and unite as one.

Therefore, we are hosting an event to bring our communities together to fellowship as one.

The price is $25.00 per person, which will include 3 course meal, meet and greet, live entertainment, prize give-a-ways and award ceremony.

This community event is designed to re-unite Central Florida’s broken community. Members of the LGBT, Minority, Law Enforcement, Politicians, Community Leaders, and Business Professionals will be in attendance.

September 24, 2016 at 6: 00p.m

Winter Park Masonic Lodge

1495 Grand Road

Winter Park, FL 32792

Contact Jentri Casaberry

407-848-0697

jcasaberry@innovationspeaking.com