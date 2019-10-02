Tallahassee, Fla., October 1, 2019 – Today, Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced the Florida Standards Listening Tour dates and locations. The department also released the second draft of the revised standards for public input. The revised draft was crafted based on feedback the Department of Education received over the last several months from Florida teacher experts, national experts and the education community. In addition to the listening tour, the public can submit feedback on each of the second draft standards individually at www.floridastandardsreview.org or email at standardsreview@fldoe.org.

In January, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-32 to ensure Florida has the best academic standards in the nation by eliminating Common Core and paving the way for Florida students to receive a world-class education to prepare them for jobs of the future. This mandate directed Commissioner Corcoran to comprehensively review the academic standards for Florida’s kindergarten through grade twelve students and provide recommended revisions to the Governor by January 1, 2020.

Department leadership have been in constant communication with over 30 organizations and stakeholders presenting and discussing the standards review process including the Florida Association of District School Superintendents and Florida PTA. Eighty one Florida school districts and entities are represented and over 74,000 reviews have been submitted by the public.

“Our team has been working tirelessly on the revised draft, and we truly appreciate all of the input we have received from Floridians thus far,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “Success is our standard and we are looking forward to hosting the upcoming listening tour to ensure that Florida has the best academic standards in the nation.”

Floridians will have the opportunity to offer public input during the Florida Standards Listening tour stops at the following locations:

October 7 – Highlands County, Sebring Middle School

October 8 – Seminole County, Winter Springs High School

October 10 – Alachua County, Alachua County School District Office

October 14 – Palm Beach County, John I. Leonard High School

October 16 – Collier County, Collier County School District Office

October 17 – Hillsborough County, Jefferson High School

October 21 – St. Johns County, Liberty Pines Academy

October 22 – Hamilton County, Hamilton County High School

October 23 – Walton County, Walton High School

All meetings will be held from 5:30 – 6:30 pm local time. Doors will open at 5:00 pm local time. For more information, including addresses and locations please visit http://www.fldoe.org/standardsreview/.

At www.floridastandardsreview.org, stakeholders have the ability to seamlessly review each of Florida’s proposed Mathematics and English Language Arts standards by grade level. For each subject and grade level, respondents are asked to state whether they would keep the proposed standard as is, revise the proposed standard, move the proposed standard, or eliminate the standard entirely. Respondents can also provide a rationale for their selection.

For more information on the standards review process, please visit www.fldoe.org/standardsreview.