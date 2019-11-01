IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2019-DR-14251-O

Division: 29

MARK LEROY FLETCHER, Petitioner,

and

MARVIA SIMONE NICOLE MARRIOTT, Respondent,

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: MARVIA SIMONE NICOLE MARRIOTT

{Last known address} 5238 Clarion Oaks Drive, Orlando, Florida 32808

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on MARK LEROY FLETCHER whose address is 917 North Powers Drive, Orlando, FL 32818 on or before 12/12/2019, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32802 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

Dated________, 2019

TIFFANY MOORE-RUSSELL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: _____, Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: November 1, 2019