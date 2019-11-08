dba / fictitious name

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of C.A.R.E. at Home, with its principal office or place of business at Altamonte Springs, in Florida County.

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Amanda Monday, 428 Los Altos Way Apt 303 Altamonte Springs FL 32714, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.