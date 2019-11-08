Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Chocks

fictitious name / dba

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Chocks, with its principal office or place of business at 6941 Lake Nona Blvd Orlando, FL 32827, in Orange County County.

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Tavistock Towncenter Retail LLC, 4705 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Suite 210 Orlando, FL 32819, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.