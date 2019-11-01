fictitious name / doing business as

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of JetRealty.cc, with its principal office or place of business at Orlando, 32837, in Orange County.

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Daniel Peele, 3956 Town Center Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837, and , who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.