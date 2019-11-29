STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF CHARLESTON
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
Case Number: 2019-DR-10-3016
SUMMONS
CARLOMA GORDON & ANTHONY GORDON, SR.
Plaintiff,
vs.
JOANNE JULSAINT & ANTHONY A. GORDON, II
In Re: Z.L.G. a minor under the age of eighteen (18) years.
Defendant.
TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to this complaint upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
FILED this 28th day of August, 2019 at 1:00 o’clock p.m. in Charleston, South Carolina.
STEPHEN L. FOWLER
ATTORNEY AT LAW, LLC
s/ Stephen L. Fowler
Stephen L. Fowler
451 Folly Road, Suite 102
Charleston, SC 29412
Tel: 843.769.7777
Fax: 843.278.9321
Email: fowler.stephen@gmail.com
August 26, 2019
Charleston, SC
NOTICE OF FILING AND NOTICE NISI FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A GUARDIAN AD LITEM
TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Family Court Coversheet, Summons, Complaint, Confidential Reference List of Redacted Identifiers, and Notice to Defendant of Adoption Proceedings and Right to Counsel in Termination of Parental Rights Cases were filed with the Clerk of Court for the Charleston County Family Court on August 28,
- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plaintiff will move before this court for an order appointing Audrey Brown as Guardian ad Litem (“GAL”) for the minor child in this matter 30 days after service of this notice and the above pleadings, unless the Defendant(s) petitions the court for an alternate GAL. Mrs. Brown’s address is 451 Folly Road, Suite 101, Charleston, South Carolina, 29412.
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA
September 12, 2019