STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF CHARLESTON

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

Case Number: 2019-DR-10-3016

SUMMONS

CARLOMA GORDON & ANTHONY GORDON, SR.

Plaintiff,

vs.

JOANNE JULSAINT & ANTHONY A. GORDON, II



In Re: Z.L.G. a minor under the age of eighteen (18) years.

Defendant.

TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to this complaint upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

FILED this 28th day of August, 2019 at 1:00 o’clock p.m. in Charleston, South Carolina.

STEPHEN L. FOWLER

ATTORNEY AT LAW, LLC

s/ Stephen L. Fowler

Stephen L. Fowler

451 Folly Road, Suite 102

Charleston, SC 29412

Tel: 843.769.7777

Fax: 843.278.9321

Email: fowler.stephen@gmail.com

August 26, 2019

Charleston, SC

NOTICE OF FILING AND NOTICE NISI FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A GUARDIAN AD LITEM

TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Family Court Coversheet, Summons, Complaint, Confidential Reference List of Redacted Identifiers, and Notice to Defendant of Adoption Proceedings and Right to Counsel in Termination of Parental Rights Cases were filed with the Clerk of Court for the Charleston County Family Court on August 28,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plaintiff will move before this court for an order appointing Audrey Brown as Guardian ad Litem (“GAL”) for the minor child in this matter 30 days after service of this notice and the above pleadings, unless the Defendant(s) petitions the court for an alternate GAL. Mrs. Brown’s address is 451 Folly Road, Suite 101, Charleston, South Carolina, 29412.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

September 12, 2019