COMMENTARY: When Lies Start at The White House

By Roger Caldwell

As President Donald Trump is impeached in the House, and gets off in the Senate, the system is broken. There is no explanation on how the president can use the power of his office to break the law, while his party accepts and supports his lies. It is very difficult to determine which party is telling the truth, when Trump is not removed from office.

This is a strange time in America, when the president is incompetent, dismisses and ignores diplomats and intelligence reports, because he is too lazy to read. The Democrats and the Republicans understood that the President from the very beginning was unfit for the job. It seems as though the majority of Americans are not smart, or educated when it comes to politics.

Respect is something that is earned, and it is never given. From the very beginning of President Trump’s campaign, he was disrespectful to everyone, and operated as a criminal god-father. The leaders in his campaign operated as shady characters, and six associates were convicted for breaking the law. The Republicans and the Democrats act as if this never happened, and our President thinks these criminals were good choices.

“Since taking office Washington Post fact checkers have tallied roughly 6,500 false claims by Trump. He learned exactly the wrong lesson from winning the election. He became even more convinced that his approach had been right,” says Chris Megerian – LA Times.

As a businessman, Donald Trump was long known for grandiose exaggerations, often false statements about the height of his buildings and the size of his wealth. Many of his businesses were fraudulent, and no one knows the correct number of times he has filed bankruptcy.

This is the way President Trump has managed his life, with an assortment of criminals, gangsters, prostitutes, and international celebrities as his friends. His father was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and there were very few things that he was not able to buy.

Many will argue that Trump bought the position of the President of the United States, and others will argue that Trump is a political genius, but in November 2016, he became the most powerful man on the planet. Some will say he tricked people into voting for him, others will say he used an effective form of promotion, and his strategy worked.

Nevertheless, President Trump has been the leader of the free world for three years, and he wants only loyalists who will do what he says, and donate millions of dollars to his presidential campaign and businesses.

Many of his appointees, ambassadors and secretaries are untrained and incompetent, and many of the prestigious post are up for sale. Law professor Barbara McQuade says, “The conduct described in the Mueller report constitutes multiple crimes of obstruction of justice. It’s supported by evidence of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

With this information, it would appear that President Trump would be removed from office, but the Republican Party is 95% supportive of the president. They agree with everything he says or does, and no one challenges his authority and policies. There is something dangerous with this lack of independent thought, and there is a constitutional crisis in the country.

A new Fox poll this Sunday contradicted President Trump, who boasted major support in favor of “No Impeachment.” “But a fresh Fox News poll conducted last week and released Sunday found that a majority of the American electorate wants Trump impeached. Fifty percent are in favor of impeaching and removing, and 41 percent oppose impeachment all together,” says Fox News. America is at a crossroads, and the majority of the Republicans are conservative and White. It is time for integrity and intelligence to lead Americans on a moral path back to sanity. Lies must be exposed and President Trump must be impeached and removed from office.