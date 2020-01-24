Apparel Sourcing Miami Has Doubled in Attendance and Arrives May 27-29 at Mana Wynwood

Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami (ATS-M), Miami’s premier apparel and textile sourcing trade show, produced by Jason Prescott of JP Communications (publisher of TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com), is back for its third year in a row at the Miami at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center (318 NW 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127), May 27 – 29, 2020 and has doubled in attendance, and quadrupled the number of exhibitions from Latin America and the USA.

The major sourcing show will be featuring global manufacturers catering to the Florida market, and connects Northeast America to South America. ATS is the primary trade show on the East Coast tailored to retailers, brands and experts and brings together inspirational leaders and respected industry experts from the apparel, manufacturing, retail and affiliated business industries to educate, network, share market intelligence, discuss pressing topics and engage in conversations that energize the flow of global commerce

The event will offer matchmaking and sourcing, executive level seminar series, a platform for designers and trends, and a fashion show showcasing its platform for designers from the local region as well as trends from exhibitors. ATS will have a niche educational focus held in the fashion innovation lounge including highlights in sourcing and trend forecasting, with a focus on sustainability, near sourcing, speaking to the market.

Both seasoned and ‘wanna-be’ designers will want to be present at this event.

The strategic partner this year for the trend lounge is Pantone, who will educate attendees and manufacturers in regards to colors and themes for upcoming seasons. Some new additions to the conversation will include MOQ (small minimum order quantity) and the rise of micro-brand disruptors as the fastest growing segment of the show’s database and it’s growing popularity in the market.

Previous speakers include WILSON ZHU, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER LI & FUNG, Matthijs Critee, Secretary General of the International Apparel Federation, Former DKNY and Adidas Head of Licensing Sal Khokhar, CEO of Kollective Moda, popular trend and style forecaster Cynthia Florek of The Trend Office who have spoken on trending topics such as sustainability as one of the world’s largest and quickly-growing consumer industries, the fashion industry taking bold steps towards integrating sustainable business practices, launching a successful brand in today’s global market, the importance of building locally before growing globally, how to build a stand-out brand with authentic content that resonates with consumers, trade secrets to convert website traffic into customers, unveiling 12 key digital marketing strategies to target the right customers, and how to drive online sales and build a successful, thriving business.

See below for more details on previous show highlights:

Conference and Educational Sessions featuring industry experts who will cover fashion trends, new technology applications such as AI and 3D printing, sourcing tips, sustainability, eCommerce strategy, international trade policy, marketing techniques and much more.

A Special runway presentation showcasing local up-and-coming fashion talent, established South Florida designers and what’s hot from the exhibition floor.

Matchmaking Services provided by TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com to help connect interested buyers with suppliers, many of whom accept small orders.

New Sourcing Markets Pavilion displaying more than 100 unique products from emerging markets including Inner Mongolia, East Africa, India, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan and more.

LATAM Markets Pavilion featuring hundreds of unique products from emerging markets in Latin America, including Mexico, Columbia, Peru and Honduras.

Streetwear Pavilion showcasing a curated collection of streetwear — a dominating industry trend that has taken over the men’s market.



Fabric & Trim Section presenting a large selection of all that’s trending in fabrics and trims.

Swim & Resort Section, showing the latest active wear, athleisure, resort and swimwear.

Categories will include finished apparel for men, women and children that range from leisure, formal, denim, active, swim, intimatesand performance. Also featured will be homewares and linens, hardware and textiles that include cotton, knits, yarns, leather,synthetic and blends. The highly anticipated event will host over 200 international and domestic manufacturing firms who will present a range of products and process solutions in the field of manufacturing and sourcing services and more than 3,500 registered attendees including executives from Zara, Perry Ellis, Gap Inc., Kate Spade, Chicos, and more.

The Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami show is free to attend for those who register at https://www.appareltextilesourcing.com/events/miami/attendee/. For more show details and a complete conference schedule, please visit www.appareltextilesourcing.com.

