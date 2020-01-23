No charges filed to date in murder of 5 year old black child 2 years ago

Two years ago, in Nov. 2017, 5-year-old Paitin Fields was sexually assaulted and strangled to death. The child, mixed-race, was the niece of white supremacist David Pravette, who authorities have said is the only known suspect in the case.

A local news station, WECT 6 News, reported that her white uncle is “known for having intense racial hatred, . . . a history of violence … and other criminal charges that he’s currently in prison for right now.”

Pravette has not been charged.

On Monday (Jan. 20), the National Black Leadership Caucus (NBLC) held a press conference demanding that both the Pender County Sheriff and the District Attorney take immediate action to charge Prevatte in the child’s murder.