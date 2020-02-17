Black News Channel launches

The Black News Channel (BNC) officially launched in select markets this past week, making real the vision of former Oklahoma Congressman J.C. Watts Jr., of the first black-led news network in America. Watts partnered with cable television vet Bob Brillante to make the network a reality.

“I have traveled around the country . . . sharing BNC’s mission and commitment to telling a more complete story of the African American community,” Watts said in a press release. “There is growing interest and anticipation about the Black News Channel, as well as a palpable level of excitement about our launch.”

Brillante, a former partner in the Florida News Channel, called the launch “transformational,” saying, “[w]e will shed more light on the stories that demonstrate our commonality, rather than those that highlight our differences.”

BNC is currently headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, and has bureaus positioned around the country. BNC will collaborate with the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) which will provide the network access to stories not covered by other news organizations, and will also partner with historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to offer internship and training opportunities for the next generation of aspiring journalists.

BNC is currently available on Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity X-1. It will soon be available on The Roku Channel, Xumo, Visio Smart TVs and Sling. About 100+ million homes will be able to watch BNC.

