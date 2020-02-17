NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Announces Partnership with Cannabis Company VESL Oils

Black Enterprise has reported that former NBA star Isiah Thomas has announced a partnership with VESL Oils, a Colorado-based cannabis company licensed to extract CBD oils and manufacturer CBD products. Thomas’ son Joshua “Zeke” Thomas and business partner Mohit Shah will join the board of directors and day-to-day operations of the company. Joshua will also become the chief marketing officer.

In a statement released by his company, ISIAH International, Thomas said his son and partner Mohit “were instrumental in ensuring that the core values of ISIAH International were qualities we identified in a potential partner. As with all subsidiaries housed under ISIAH International, my mission was to invest my resources and business expertise in a growing and innovative company that produces the highest quality product, with the potential to be a leader in the market.”

VESL was founded in early April 2018 by Bobby Scott and Quorum Lopez. In 2019, it opened its first manufacturing facility to begin extracting and producing CBD on a large scale. It also produces skincare, supplements, pet care, and consumable products—all derived from CBD extracts and natural and organic ingredients.

Scott, CEO of VESL Oils, said the company is very excited about the new partnership and what it means for VESL “and the entire cannabis industry.”

“The Thomas family has broken down barriers with its expansion into a diverse portfolio of industries and having them at the forefront with us helps in legitimizing this emerging industry,” he said. “Their championship mentality and passion for helping others, align perfectly with the VESL team and culture.”