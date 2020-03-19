Heart & Soul Music Festival – Apopka Amphitheatre 3-21-2020

Orlando Fl.- On March 21, 2020 at the fabulous Apopka Amphitheatre, Paul Billings GM at the Wire, WHPB 98.5 FM, will hold its first “2020 Heart & Soul, Music Festival” which will be a distinctive event that celebrates our history with entertainment, education, art, and food. The festival will feature, live entertainment, by National Recording Artists, health screenings, artwork, crafts, and a medley of food vendors. By promoting “Unity in the Community,” the festival seeks to promote community development, economics, education, social, and cultural development.

The headliner act is Midnight Star, who in the eighties and nineties had hits such as the Midas Touch, Operator, Curious, Wet My Whistle, Slow Jam, and No Parking on the Dance Floor. Also on the bill is the 3 decades hit maker Meli’sa Morgan with hits such as Do Me Baby, Do you still love me, Still in love with me, Back together Again, and a duet with Kasif called Love Changes. The other hot female singer on the show is Angela Winbush, who is a songwriter, arranger, and producer, with songs such as Angel, You Don’t Have to Cry, and 9 top ten R&B Hits. The final act is Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene , who had hits in the 80’s Slow Down and Hanging on a String.

The mission of WHPB 98.5 is to serve and educate the urban community about issues that impact their families, their community, and their well-being. The station has been in operation for 3 1/2 years, and is a 24/7 full service station. On September 2019, Orlando Magazine named The Wire 98.5 FM in the “Music Radio Station category of their Best of Orlando 2019 Issue.” General Manager Paul Billings largely credits the station’s community partnerships, supporters and the listeners for the remarkable success which the low-power FM station has enjoyed over the last year.

Proceeds from the Festival will go to support the 98.5 The Wire “Kids Trip to Africa Program.” The program is an educational and cultural exchange trip to Ghana, West Africa. This was a life changing trip for students from Orlando, Fl and Muskegon, MI, in 2018 & 2019.

For more information on tickets, go to www.heartandsoulfestival.com, call 407-601-7565 – https://heartandsoulmusicfestival.eventbrite.com/. General Admission:$35, day of show: $40, Reserved Silver Seating: $40, day of show: $50, fixed seat under canopy, Reserved Gold Seating: $60, day of show: $75, fixed seat under canopy, Reserved VIP Diamond Seating: $80, day of show: $100, under canopy.