    NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of LegalProofs, with its principal office or place of business at 8965 SE Bridge Road, Hobe Sound, FL 33455, in Martin County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Crowd Transcription Services, LLC, 8965 SE Bridge Road, Hobe Sound, FL 33455, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate. 

