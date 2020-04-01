America Needs A National Strategic Plan to Fight the Coronavirus 

By Roger Caldwell

America has the most coronavirus cases on the planet. There have been over 140,000 positive cases in America, with over 2,600 deaths, and many experts believe we will see exponential growth in the next two weeks.

This is not a statistic that America can be proud of, and it is an indicator of our failed leadership in our country. As the coronavirus continues to escalate in every major city in America, President Trump thinks he is doing a great job. In hospitals across the country, the front line employees, doctors, nurses, and support staffs are using masks over and over again, and begging for more protective gear.

Looking around the country, there is a patch-work of ideas, plans, and policies, to fight the pandemic, and there is no coordinated national plan. Last week I wrote an article, where there were only 35,000 cases, and only 350 patients had died. In the article, I proposed that America should implement a national 14 day self imposed quarantine directed by the president and his team. I expected the curve would begin to flatten, and the country may be in a position in different locations to open up –I was wrong.

According to Dr. Bruce Aylward – Senior Adviser to the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) believes that this pandemic is just beginning around the world, and we are losing the battle.

“When you look around the world in Europe, North America, the Middle East, you can see that we’ve really at the period of exponential growth, we’re still seeing the virus going up very, very rapidly, even in hard hit places like Italy, for example. These countries still have months of this challenge in front of them,” says Dr. Bruce Alyward of the WHO.

On Sunday, 3-29-2020 President, Donald Trump extended the quarantine and federal guidelines in the country until the end of April. It appears that our president may begin to accept some of the truth from his advisors, but there is still no coordinated national plan. The president and all the governors around the country must agree on a plan are on one accord, and we can bend the curve.

America is struggling to get meaningful data, on its 140,000 cases of the coronavirus. This is one of the most serious diseases of the country’s lifetime, and so much about the new disease is unknown. It is dangerous to our families, our parents, our siblings, our children, particularly to our grandparents, and our society in general.

“I don’t like to use the word squndered, that’s a big word. But we probably haven’t optimized how we used that time. Now what we’ve done is, we’ve gained time again by putting in place these big shutdowns. All they do is they buy time, they don’t actually stop the virus, they suppress it, they slow it,” says Dr. Bruce Aylward.

This is guerrilla warfare, and at this point America and the world is losing the battle. We all are in this war together and everyone must test, test, and test. The confirmed cases must be isolated, and people in public places must have their temperatures taken. This is a huge undertaking, and our states are not ready, but it is time to think outside of the box.

It is time to get serious about this virus, and shelter in place.

“This will end with humanity victorious over yet another virus, there is no question about that. The question is how much and how fast we will take the measures necessary to minimize the damage that this thing can do. In time, we will have therapeutics, we will have vaccines, and we’re in a race against that. And it’s going to take great cooperation and patience from the general population to play,” says Dr. Aylward of the WHO.