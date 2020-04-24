AutoNotice of Fictitious Name Registration – TLS Logistic Solutions

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of TLS Logistic Solutions, with its principal office or place of business at P.O. Box 620543 Orlando, Florida 32862, in Orange County.

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: TLS Cruise Logistics LLC, P.O. Box 4325 Jupiter, Florida 32837, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.