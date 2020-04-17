National Poll: Trump Too Slow on CoronaVirus Outbreak

By
Frank Butler
-
0
Poll
Poll

According to a report issued yesterday by the Pew Research Center, the majority of Americans believe the President was too slow in responding to the CoronaVirus threat.  Sixty-five percent of those responding say Trump was too slow, compared with only 34% who felt he acted quickly.

By almost the same percentage (64-32), Americans think state governments will likely reopen too soon, increasing the likelihood of a further spread of the virus, and by an overwhelming margin (73-28) believe that the worst of the Covid outbreak is yet to come.

Interestingly, when it comes to the President’s responsiveness to the outbreak, in the early stages of the U.S. infection, almost half of Americans (48%) were themselves skeptical about the seriousness of the disease, calling it “made-up news.”

PEW GRAPHIC

Online CE and Pre-license Courses - Continuing Education - USA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.