National Poll: Trump Too Slow on CoronaVirus Outbreak

According to a report issued yesterday by the Pew Research Center, the majority of Americans believe the President was too slow in responding to the CoronaVirus threat. Sixty-five percent of those responding say Trump was too slow, compared with only 34% who felt he acted quickly.

By almost the same percentage (64-32), Americans think state governments will likely reopen too soon, increasing the likelihood of a further spread of the virus, and by an overwhelming margin (73-28) believe that the worst of the Covid outbreak is yet to come.

