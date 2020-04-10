Notice to Creditors – Estate of Francois

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2020 CP 000083 PR

IN RE: ESTATE OF ALEXANDER FRANCOIS,

Decedent.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS/NOTICE OF FORMAL ADMINISTRATION

The administration of the Estate of ALEXANDER FRANCOIS, Decedent, Case No. 2020 CP 000083 PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate

Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served, within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is April 10, 2020.

ANDREW J. LEEPER #717029.

Leeper & Associates, P.A.

218 Annie Street.

Orlando, Florida 32806.

(407) 488-1881

(407) 488-1999 FAX

Corporina Perez Ruiz

4079 Marina Isle Dr.

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Personal Representative