OneUnited Bank Announces 10th Anniversary “I Got Bank” National Financial Literacy Contest For Youth

April 2, 2020

Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2020. The Bank will choose ten winners and award each winner a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by August 31, 2020. For more information, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President and author of “I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money“, wrote the book when she found that there weren’t enough books geared toward educating urban youth about finances. “In celebration of our 10th anniversary, we are proud to offer a free “I Got Bank” E-book to families who are home schooling their children due to the cancellation of schools,” states Ms. Williams. “We hope to inspire more families to focus on financial literacy, while providing a fun activity for youth. It’s amazing that in 10 years we have proudly awarded thousands of dollars to youth and created budding financial experts to seed the next generation.”

The 2019 winners, whose essays and art will be published in April 2020, were: Sabreen A. El-Amin, 12, Pasadena, CA, Kristian Flakes, 11, Pearland, TX, Precious Fofana, 8, Hyde Park, MA, Zaiderick Hayes, 12, Birmingham, AL, Arielle Johnson, 12, Davenport, IA, DeAsia Mauldin, 11, Compton, CA, Xavier Nelson, 12, Moseley, VA, Arabia Roberts, 12, Washington, DC, Patrick Sweet, 11, Miramar, FL and David Wines, 10, Des Moines, IA,

“I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money” is published by The Beckham Publications Group, Inc. (Beckhamhouse). For more information about the official contest rules, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.