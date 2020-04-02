Physician Partners of America Launches Telemedicine Service During Coronavirus Scare

TAMPA, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — As concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) mount, Physician Partners of America (PPOA) has announced that it has launched virtual office visits via telemedicine, allowing both new and established patients in Florida, Texas and California to talk to physicians about symptoms, seek advice on managing their pain, and receive prescriptions electronically. “We understand some people are under stay-at-home orders, and others are too high-risk to venture out, so we are using technology to bring our doctors to them virtually, from the comfort of home,” says Josh Helms, COO of PPOA.

Many chronic pain patients are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than the general population, while others showing symptoms may aggravate their pain by coughing. Patients should consult their primary care physician or a testing site for diagnosis; however, current PPOA patients and referral patients seeking guidance or medication management are encouraged to use the telemedicine option.

Telemedicine, also known as telehealth, connects people with physicians by telephone or videoconference. A safe, timesaving addition to healthcare, it has grown by more than 260 percent in three years and is proving especially valuable during the Coronavirus pandemic.

PPOA is well-equipped to handle all appointment and billing details through the same HIPAA-compliant electronic medical records (EMR) system used for office visits.

After a patient requests an appointment, a PPOA team member will reach out to schedule and confirm the virtual appointment, and a PPOA physician will call the patient at a pre-arranged time.

To access Physician Partners of America telemedicine, patients can visit its home page and click on the Schedule Appointment button or call 888-412-6958 and set a telephone appointment.