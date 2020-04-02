SDI Presence Spends $11m With Fellow Minority And Women/Veteran-Owned (M/W/VBE) Business Partners In 2019

SDI Leads Team Of Local MBE Companies In Supporting Mission-Critical IT Infrastructure During Covid-19 Business Response

CHICAGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) SDI Presence LLC (SDI) announces that it has spent over $11M with its diverse partners in the 2019 fiscal year. In addition to its continued yearly increase in its diverse spend, MBE-certified SDI is taking a leadership position to assist its MBE business partners through the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“SDI understands the value that our MBE-certified partners bring to our clients’ daily operations – which includes supporting public safety and government services’ mission-critical IT systems and infrastructure,” states SDI Presence Chief Executive Officer David A. Gupta. “We are actively working alongside our MBE business partners to navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – including mentoring our partners in areas of cybersecurity and advocating on their behalf to maintain their organizational financial health.”

Within the Chicagoland community, SDI continues to build on its platinum status within the Chicago United Five Forward™ program: Five Forward enlists established Chicagoland corporations to commit to working with five local minority firms over five years. Five Forward has created opportunities that have generated more than 4,700 jobs and $800 million in economic activity.

“SDI’s on-going commitment to diversity and inclusion leadership in the Chicago minority IT community is truly a testament to our Five Forward success story,” said Gloria Castillo, President and CEO of Chicago United. “The formation of business partnerships like those between SDI and its minority partners will not only improve our community’s economic security, but also allow minority business owners to maintain their financial capacity especially during these challenging times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We have a social responsibility to empower our talented team with the right tools and implement diverse initiatives that align with SDI’s business strategies,” states SDI’s Chief Development Officer Cecelia B. Bolden who leads the firm’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program. “SDI’s collaboration with minority business organizations will continue to elevate our diverse workforce in the IT industry.”

SDI’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program is integrated into the firm’s presence-based culture and core values. The firm’s in-house technical recruiters actively work with the City Colleges of Chicago, the Chicago Apprentice Network, technical schools and diverse networking organizations. SDI has also mentored over 150 students over the past 20 years, including minority students from Chicago Public Schools, City Colleges of Chicago, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, and the Chicago Summer Business Institute.