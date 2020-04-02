Virtual Hiring Event for Vets

The CoronaVirus Pandemic has brought with it an almost complete restructuring of life as we knew it in the US of A. I had a follow-up visit with my primary doctor this morning– by video. Most of us– except for people like Sean Hannity, who has said the CoronaVirus alerts are the “new hoax”– are listening to the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, and the thousands of health care providers from around the world who are advising that people stay at home, or a minimum distance of 10 feet from other people, wash their hands frequently, and use disinfectant/hand sanitizer after touching things.

In this vein, Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary has converted the organization’s in-person hiring and networking events for the military community into VIRTUAL events to allow American veteran job seekers and employers to continue to secure employment and sustain workforce development. The 29-year-old company stands on the foundation of more than three-quarters of its staff who possess a military background and are trained to quickly respond and adapt under adverse circumstances. In this case, they are responding and adapting to best serve the needs of those who will soon likely feel the effects of the economy due to COVID-19.

Unemployment is a looming reality for more than half of Americans right now, but hundreds of employers nationwide are actively looking for job candidates with military training. RecruitMilitary aims to help job providers and job seekers find each other by facilitating personal interaction among job candidates and employers however necessary– whether large groups, small groups or even one-one-one.

Next week, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Orlando Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Thursday, April 9th from 11am to 3pm EST online. The virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present. Military spouses are invited, too.

“At Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, we care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers and our own team,” said Chris Newsome, senior vice president at RecruitMilitary. “Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we recently shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform.

“Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years,” he continued. “We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”

The event is free, and takes place on Thursday, April 9th from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm.

For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.