Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Provides Reemployment Assistance Update – May 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) issued reemployment assistance updates on the Reemployment Assistance (RA) Claims Dashboard. As of May 13, DEO has paid 711,896 claimants a total of nearly $1.83 billion ($1,826,218,017).



Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program provides unemployment benefits to those that may not otherwise be eligible under Florida’s state Reemployment Assistance program, including independent contractors and individuals who are self-employed.

Individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19 and believe they may be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, can visit www.FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim” to apply and be considered for PUA. Click here for PUA Application Process. Click here for PUA Frequently Asked Questions. Click here for COVID-19 Employment Scenarios.



Applicants should utilize the following criteria when applying for PUA: Individuals who applied for the state’s Reemployment Assistance benefits on or after April 5, 2020, and were deemed ineligible for state Reemployment Assistance benefits will receive additional application information from the Department. They can also visit www.FloridaJobs.org/cares-act for more information regarding these programs.



Pursuant to the requirements of the CARES Act, 20 C.F.R. 625.4, and section 443.036, F.S., those who are self-employed, contract employees, gig workers, or others who applied for the state’s Reemployment Assistance benefits on or before April 4, 2020, should apply at www.FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim” to request PUA.



Unemployed Floridians who have not yet applied for any benefit should apply at www.FloridaJobs.org and will be considered for all existing programs, including PUA.



ADDITIONAL UPDATES: DEO will be conducting nightly maintenance to the CONNECT system to process claims and payments. CONNECT will be available from 8 a.m. to 7:59 p.m. daily. This schedule does not affect individuals that wish to file a new claim. Individuals can file a new claim 24 hours a day, seven days per week at FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim.”



HOW TO APPLY FOR REEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE: DEO has a mobile-friendly online application for individuals filing a new Reemployment Assistance claim available here. For a step by step guide on how to apply read more here. For the Reemployment Assistance Resource Guide which includes frequently asked questions, please click here. For additional information about Reemployment Assistance benefits visit www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19.