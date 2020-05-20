Florida’s April Employment Data is in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced Florida’s April 2020 Employment Data. This month, Florida saw considerable changes in employment data due to COVID-19. According to the report:



Florida Economic Indicators for April 2020 include: Unemployment rate was 12.9 percent. Labor force was down 893,000, or 8.6 percent, over the month. Florida businesses lost 989,600 private-sector jobs over the year. Florida’s private-sector over-the-year rate of decline of 12.7 percent was less than the national over-the-year decline of 14.6 percent. Consumer Sentiment Index is 75.9 in April 2020, 11.2 points lower than the March revised figure of 87.1.



Governor DeSantis’ Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery Full Phase 1 Plan is providing the opportunity for many of Florida’s businesses to reopen their doors and reemploy many Floridians. Governor DeSantis and DEO continue to encourage Florida businesses impacted by COVID-19 to utilize state and federal resources currently available. Individuals are not left out.



Reemployment Assistance

Reemployment Assistance (formerly known as unemployment compensation) is available to Floridians adversely impacted by COVID-19. Governor DeSantis has waived work search, online work registration and waiting week requirements, but before you apply, take a moment to read over the Reemployment Assistance Handbook and Claimant Guide. Applications are available in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole.



APPLY HERE



CARES ACT Assistance

What if you’re self-employed or an independent contractor?



The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 provides Reemployment Assistance benefits to you and certain other people (nonprofit employees, those who have exhausted other unemployment insurance benefits, and those who may not have sufficient work history to qualify for regular state benefits). You may also be entitled to an additional $600 weekly benefit even if you are currently

receiving Reemployment Assistance benefits, under Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).

FPUC applies to weeks beginning March 29, 2020 and ends July 31, 2020.



For more help with resources availale at both ehs state and federal levels, click here.

