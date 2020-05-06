Little Caesars® to Treat Polk County Educators to FREE PIZZA FOR TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK

Local Franchisees Give Back to Educators and School District Employees

Any employee of Polk County Schools can get a Classic Pepperoni or Classic Cheese pizza free for pickup with proper ID

The chain also recently announced a million pizza donation to healthcare workers, first responders, and other individuals affected as the nation navigates COVID-19

DETROIT – Little Caesars franchisees in Polk County will give free pizza to teachers and school employees this Wednesday to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week. The global family-owned pizza chain that recently announced a 1 million pizza donation to healthcare workers and first responders, will give back to teachers by giving them a free Classic Pepperoni or Classic Cheese pizza.

The offer is good all day on Wednesday, May 6th at any Little Caesars location in Polk County. Franchisees request that customers who wish to claim the offer please show proper ID or proof of employment at the Polk County School District.

“Our teachers have been working overtime trying to accommodate a new way of educating our children, many of them figuring out distance learning and adapting in record time,” says Little Caesars Franchisee Anthony Shamoun.

Franchisee Mark Prucnell added, “As a family company, we want to thank them for all of their hard work and dedication –now more than ever.”

Little Caesars recently announced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app and website. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. Little Caesars is home of Pizza Portal®, an order pickup method where customers can scan their phones and retrieve their orders from heated compartments, making the brand the only national chain to feature this type of contactless pickup in stores across the country. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Know a teacher in Polk County? Spread the word!!