Local Covid-19 Testing Sites

If you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, the City of Orlando, in partnership with Quest Diagnostics, Walmart and several state agencies, has established a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site and multiple mobile testing sites for your convenience. (If you are not sure about the virus’ symptoms, check out this list at cdc.gov.)



Quest Diagnostics is handling the processing of test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health– at no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.



The drive-thru testing site is located in the Walmart parking lot at 5991 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822. Note: testing is NOT being done inside Walmart.



You may NOT simply walk (or drive) up and get tested, however. Appointments are required. You must make the appointment online at the Quest Diagnostics MyQuestTM online portal, which will screen you for eligibility and then schedule you. You must be 18 years of age or older. You will have to create an online account to make the appointment so that your results can be made available to you once testing is done.



The drive-thru testing site is open Monday – Saturday, from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you have questions, call the Quest Diagnostics dedicated COVID-19 line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 866.448.7719.



Mobile testing sites operate two days per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The locations rotate each day of operation.



Once again, testing is free and available to anyone 18+ years old with a valid Orlando or Orange County ID. While you must be exhibiting symptoms to use the drive-thru site, you do not need to be exhibiting symptoms to be tested at any of the mobile sites. You must, though, have an appointment– visit orlando.gov/covid19testing or call 407.246.3104. (Call Center hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Spanish speaking residents should call 407.246.4301 to make an appointment.



This Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., testing will be done at the Rosemont Neighborhood Center, located at 4872 Rose Bay Drive, Orlando, FL 32808. Call the appointment number to find out the location of the next mobile testing.



Source: https://www.orlando.gov/COVID-19



