Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – WaterBugs Irrigation and Pest Control, LLC

fictitious name / doing business as

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of WaterBugs Irrigation and Pest Control, LLC, with its principal office or place of business at 30700 Wekiva River Road Lot 165 Sorrento 32776, in Lake County.

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Matthew Urton, 30700 Wekiva River Road Lot 165 Sorrento 32776, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.