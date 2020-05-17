Obama: Lack of Leadership Exposed by Coronavirus Pandemic

Former President Barack Obama gave a virtual commencement speech on Saturday to all historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). In it, he said that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed a lack of leadership in the present U.S. administration.

While he did not mention anyone by name, Obama’s meaning was clear:

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” he said.

Since leaving office in 2017, the former president has pretty much avoided direct criticism of the Trump administration, but in a private call last week with former staffers, Obama is reported to have said that Trump’s response to the crisis was “anemic and spotty” and an “absolute disaster.”