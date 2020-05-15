Unsung Essential Workers

An open letter from Hortencia Owens of Ocala, FL:

To whom it may concern:

Everyone is talking about our ESSENTIAL WORKERS, which seems to be [just] a buzzword. Social Isolation, Time to ponder. COVID-19. As I sit here watching the news, [I am] unable to control my heightened anxiety, and feeling the emotion of rising disappointment.



Why, you ask??? The buzz word: ESSENTIAL WORKERS.

Tribute and honor are being paid to our Heroes and ‘Sheroes’ (Doctors and Nurses)– [and] well-deserved I must add. However, where are the tribute and honor (parades, handclapping, candle lighting, songs), for our environmental employees (, i.e. housekeepers and custodians)?

Who empties the trash cans, and sanitizes the bed, where a dead body was just removed? YES, our housekeep-ing staff. They need to be honored as well.

I am not forgetting in this written commentary, the Walmart employees, the bankers, the sanitation workers, etc. However, my main focus is on the HOSPITAL housekeeping staff. I have been a nurse since 1986, [and am] now retired, having worked closely with these employees.

I witness how hard they work, first hand. I never had to empty a trash can; I placed a call to get it done. I am, therefore, asking you to take a moment, and write letters to the CEO,COO, Managers, of these companies and let them know the importance of showing honor to these employees as well. Show them how much they are appreci-ated.

To mention them generally in the context of the ESSENTIAL WORKERS, is not enough. Be specific. I would like to see these employees walk down the hallways and receive honors and hand claps.

Now that I vented, I want to thank you for taking the time to read my discontent.

Respectfully submitted,

Hortencia Owens

aruba.native@yahoo.com