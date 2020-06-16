COMMENTARY: The Infusion of the Obamas’ Back into Political Life in April 2020

By Roger Caldwell

For three years Americans have been waiting to hear from past President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama. Don’t get the wrong impression that in the last three years that Barack and Michelle have not been working. During the week of April 17th, 2020, President Obama gave two powerful commencement speeches, one to HBCU’s graduates. The other to High School graduates, carried on many different television stations, and media networks – on how he thought President Trump was handling the coronavirus pandemic.

To begin with the Obamas have bought a beautiful home in the DC area, and in the last three years they have made around 80 to 100 million dollars working. They both have worked on their memoirs, and previous First Lady completed her book in November 2018. It has been on the top of the Best sellers list for many weeks. The name of her book is entitled “Becoming,” and it is an intimate powerful and inspiring story of a life with meaning and accomplishment from one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era.

Her memoir is a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, spoken in her own words on her own terms. She has launched an educational global imitative entitled “the Global Girls Alliance,” and her focus is getting more young ladies educated, and advocating young ladies to empower each other. She also is advocating for children’s’ health, and championing the power of voting.

President Obama has been keeping busy; he took a world tour when he first left office by jet-setting around 3 continents and 9 countries. He is giving speeches around the globe, and working on the Obama’s President Center in Chicago – consisting of three buildings – in Jackson Park. Former President Obama has been involved with the National Democrats Redistricting Committee winning back State legislatures across the country.

The week of April 17th was very significant, because President Obama spoke truth to power by acknowledging to America that President Trump was managing a “chaotic disaster.” Former President Obama delivered blistering attacks on President Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Obama did not mention Trump by name but he said, “More than anything the pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.” In essence the previous president was asking the question, where is the leadership and no one seems in charge?

It was quite amazing last week that President Trump was not asks to participate in either one of the programs, and his approval rating is declining each week.

The first speech came from a program entitled “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition,” showcasing 74 HBCU institutions and their graduates across the country. The second program highlighted all the High School graduates across the country, and the executive producer was super NBA star LeBron James.

It is obvious that Former President Barack Obama is one of the most popular political figures in the country, short of his wife. No one will argue that Michelle Obama is one of the most famous women in America, and probably one of the smartest.

As the Democrats continue to look for a woman to be the vice-president, has anyone thought about Michelle Obama as Vice President Biden’s campaign partner? Michelle Obama would be a great choice as vice-president of the Democratic Party, and a large percentage of women would support her.

She is my choice for the vice-present nominee of the Democratic Party and all we can do is ask. Michelle Obama vice-president of the Democratic Party in 2020, there is no woman more qualified or popular.