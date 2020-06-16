ORLANDO, FL – As the state continues to reopen for business as “usual,” CoronaVirus cases continue to mount. Tuesday saw another 2,783 cases added– the highest number ever confirmed in the state in a single day.

Today’s numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Florida up to 80,109. A total of 2,993 people have died.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to say that the increased numbers do not represent an increase in infections– but are rather the result of increased testing. Reopening of the state will proceed.

Florida’s agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried criticized DeSantis’ response.

“Today’s record-high new cases makes it clear: Governor DeSantis has lost control of Florida’s COVID-19 response. His policies are simply not working, and he’s recklessly reopening Florida despite the data screaming for caution. Refusing to acknowledge the alarming patterns in cases, hospitalizations, and positivity is not only arrogant, but will cost lives, public health, and our economy,” Fried said in a prepared statement.

“To our citizens, I implore you to wear masks and continue social distancing – and just because a place is open, doesn’t mean it’s safe to go there. To our local governments, please encourage your residents to stay home, mask up, and socially distance. If the Governor is unwilling to make the right decisions, then they must be made in our cities, our states, and our homes.”