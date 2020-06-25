Florida Nonprofits Band Together For Live, Online Event Encouraging Communities To Care For At-Risk Children

All Pro Dad Partners with the NOMORE Foundation to Host the NOMORE Orphans Virtual Experience on June 28

ORLANDO, Fla.—June 22, In its first-ever virtual format on live.fornomore.org, the event will highlight how locals can care for at-risk children in the Orlando community.

In partnership with First Alliance Church and One More Child, the unconventional event brings together an array of local creatives for live music, storytelling, personal testimonials and insight from experts in the field. Through these elements, The NOMORE Orphans Experience allows attendees to see, hear and understand the need for adults who are willing to foster, adopt, advocate for and serve children in need through all stages of life.

“There are close to 143 million orphans in the world today, and each one is in need of love and support,” said Mark Merrill, founder of Family First and All Pro Dad. “We’re thrilled to partner with The NOMORE Foundation once again to amplify the message that the time to change a child’s life is now. Our hope is that this experience attracts mission-driven individuals who will help open the door to safe, loving homes for children in Florida and beyond.”

Through interactive events, daily encouragement and monthly chapter meetings, All Pro Dad offers fathers the opportunity to connect with kids by strengthening relationships, inspiring leadership and providing guidance and practical parenting tips. The mission of All Pro Dad and Family First aligns naturally with The NOMORE Foundation’s goal to mobilize individuals who are able to connect at-risk children with care in their communities. Through local outreach opportunities, mission trips, events and other outreach activities, the organization is able to support and breathe life into a vulnerable population.

“Our partnership with All Pro Dad and local churches connects people with big hearts to an even greater cause,” said Tami Kent, executive director of The NOMORE Foundation. “We invite people of all backgrounds to understand the opportunity and calling they have to impact a child’s life. Although the statistics surrounding at-risk children in our communities are staggering, we hope to rewrite those children’s stories by putting faces to the numbers and calling on those who attend The NOMORE Orphans Experience to take action.”

To RSVP online, visit fornomore.org/rsvp. For more information about All Pro Dad, the impact of its chapter programs and how to get involved, visit allprodad.com.