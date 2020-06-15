New Partnership Promotes Prison Family Connections on Father’s Day

Washington, D.C.— Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is partnering with Flikshop™ and Stand Together™ to provide free messages and photos to thousands of incarcerated men and women from members of their family and friends. The free messages of love and support will be sent on postcards, via U.S. Mail, just in time for this upcoming Father’s Day weekend.

If you’re new to Flikshop, it’s a photo and message service that sends postcards exclusively to incarcerated men and women in the U.S. Stand Together is providing the funding for 20,000 individual postcards— containing messages and photos— for existing Flikshop customers and Prison Fellowship Angel Tree® caregivers and in-prison volunteers to send to their incarcerated loved ones for free.

James Ackerman

“We constantly hear from thousands of men and women across the country about how keeping in touch with their loved ones is so critical in their personal and spiritual growth while behind bars,” said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “That’s why this partnership with Flikshop is so important to us, especially during holidays like Father’s Day, during the COVID-19 pandemic when visitation in person isn’t possible. We also thank Stand Together for their generosity and belief in the healing power of reconciliation by way of family connections.”

Marcus Bullock

“After being convicted and sentenced to eight years in an adult maximum-security system at the age of 15, life became very dark and depressing,” said Marcus Bullock, Founder and CEO of Flikshop. “When I expressed that to my mother during one visit, she made me a promise from that day forward—to write me a letter or send me a picture every day of my remaining sentence. Because of that, I was able to see the world through my mother’s lens, giving me a clearer vision as to what my life would look like after prison. That simple gesture of love saved my life, literally, and that’s why I created Flikshop after serving my sentence. I want to help other incarcerated men and women stay connected with their loved ones, just the way my mother did with me.”

In the coming weeks, Prison Fellowship, Flikshop, and Stand Together will be sharing powerful stories about how the free postcards have helped to keep families connected during this challenging time.

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation’s largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.