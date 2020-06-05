fictitious name / doing business as

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Marnie Diehl, with its principal office or place of business at 528 1/2 W Winter Park St. Orlando, FL 32804, in Orange County.

he names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Marnie Diehl, 528 1/2 W Winter Park St. Orlando, FL 32804, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.