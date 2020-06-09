TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As of June 7, DEO has paid 1,248,308 claimants a total of $4.6 billion ($4,618,940,050).



PANDEMIC EMERGENCY UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION: The Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program is now available. This program, offered through the federal CARES Act and administered by DEO, provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to a claimant who has exhausted their Reemployment Assistance benefits.



Floridians will need to apply for PEUC benefits once the balance of their current claim is exhausted. Floridians who have already exhausted their benefits or have a Reemployment Assistance claim that expired after July 1, 2019, will also be able to apply.



Click here for PEUC Application Process. Click here for PEUC Frequently Asked Questions. Click here for COVID-19 Employment Scenarios.

PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE: The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program provides unemployment benefits to those that may not otherwise be eligible under Florida’s state Reemployment Assistance program, including independent contractors and individuals who are self-employed. Individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19 and believe they may be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, can visit www.FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim” to apply and be considered for PUA.



ADDITIONAL UPDATES: DEO will be conducting nightly maintenance to the CONNECT system to process claims and payments. CONNECT will be available from 8 a.m. to 7:59 p.m. daily. This schedule does not affect individuals that wish to file a new claim. Individuals can file a new claim 24 hours a day, seven days per week at www.FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim.”



HOW TO APPLY FOR REEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE: DEO has a mobile-friendly online application for individuals filing a new Reemployment Assistance claim available here. For a step by step guide on how to apply read more here. For the Reemployment Assistance Resource Guide which includes frequently asked questions, please click here. For additional information about Reemployment Assistance benefits visit www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19.