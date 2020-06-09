On June 1, President Trump castigated the nation’s governors for not being “tougher” on the protestors who were throwing rocks at police. “You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” Trump said.

It appears, though, that not only did some of the protestors engage in vandalism– law enforcement officers did, too. Mother Jones has published a video collection showing these criminals (hey, that’s what protesting vandals are called) systematically puncturing the tires of every car in a K-Mart parking lot on May 30 and under a highway overpass on May 31. And not one of those cars threw any rocks or broke any windows.

According to the Star Tribune the culprits were members of two law enforcement agencies– state troopers and Anoka County deputy sheriffs– and they can be seen putting holes in the sidewalls of the tires. That’s important to note because sidewall punctures can’t be plugged. The tires have to be replaced.

Whenever you find bad behavior like this in any institution, you can be sure that the problem is at the top of the hierarchy. Law enforcement officers don’t get to be mean and vindictive– and unlawful– simply because they’re pissed off. Sheriff’s spokesman Bruce Gordon had to admit what the videos showed– law enforcement involved in slashing tires– but instead of condemning the clearly illegal activity (destruction of other people’s property is illegal, isn’t it?), he chose to defend it.

“State Patrol troopers strategically deflated tires […] in order to stop behaviors such as vehicles driving dangerously and at high speeds in and around protesters and law enforcement,” Gordon said.

And all this time I thought it was people that were responsible for “behaviors.”

The justification continued:

“While not a typical tactic, vehicles were being used as dangerous weapons and inhibited our ability to clear areas and keep areas safe where violent protests were occurring.”

Hmm. Point one: parked cars can’t be used as dangerous weapons. Point two: if cars parked in a K-Mart parking lot inhibited the troopers’ ability to clear areas,” how would flattening all four tires on every car help? With inflated tires, the cars could be easily towed or driven away from the area that needed clearing. But ok, let’s not beat this dead horse.

Gordon wouldn’t last long in the private sector, and if he speaks for the Sheriff, the top cop needs a lateral transfer. This type of “covering up” is what allows law enforcement officers to place themselves above the law, and to negate the rights of those they are hired to protect and serve. It allows police to kick down doors rather than wait for a warrant; to kill unarmed black suspects without fear of retribution. Unless they definitively knew that the cars belonged to criminals who might use them for “getaway,” the troopers’ actions were in fact criminal.

Los Angeles documentary and television producer Andrew Kimmel had no such criminal intent when he parked his car in the K-mart lot. But his car, like all the others, was flattened by the protectors of the law that night, so the “getaway” scenario doesn’t work.

I’m waiting on the President to post a tweet to the governor and tell him this type of conduct won’t be tolerated, and that if they do it again they should be put in jail for ten years.

I’m waiting, but I won’t hold my breath.