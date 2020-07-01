OP-ED: Past Due Time for American Healthcare System to Protect Black Americans

By
BlackPress USA
-
0
Pensive black doctor
Photo courtesy of YourBlackWorld.net

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Because of the systematic racism that is rooted in our nation, racial disparities in American healthcare have caused illness, injury, and death in minority communities across the country. Black Americans suffer the most at the hands of the American healthcare system. Now, we are seeing COVID-19 shine a much-needed light on the harsh reality that has been plaguing an entire race for centuries.

By Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., President and CEO, National Newspaper Publishers Association

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.