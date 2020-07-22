Scam Alert: Free Masks from Medicare

Beware of the latest despicable scam! You may get a call, text message or an email offering you free face masks from Medicare. You might even see something on social media talking about free COVID-19 testing kits or protective equipment. Don’t fall for the okey doke (that’s slang for BS)

According to Medicare, these are scammers trying to use the COVID-19 pandemic to scare you into giving up your Medicare Number and other personal information. BEWARE!

If you want to spare yourself a lot of grief, tell anyone trying to get your Medicare number or personal information— for any reason– to leave their number and you’ll call them back. Chances are they’ll hang up on you– and problem solved. If they leave a number, though, DON’T CALL THEM BACK. Instead, call the number on the back of your Medicare card and tell them about the call. Ask if it was legitimate. Chances are they’ll say “no”– problem solved. If you get the okay from Medicare, problem solved!

Don’t become a victim. Don’t let your parent or grandparent become a victim. Knowledge, when used, is truly power!