Tampa Company Launches American-Made Business Incubator to Reduce Foreign Dependence

TAMPA, Fla. – SynDaver, a Tampa-based manufacturer of synthetic humans, 3D printers and personal protective equipment, is moving forward with plans to open up a 50,000 square foot business incubator in Tampa focusing on American-made manufacturing.

The incubator will provide short and long-term, full-service leases, including utilities and internet for up to 10 businesses, which manufacture products made in the USA or provide services to those companies.

Potential support services for companies who are selected can include HR, finance, PR and marketing, engineering support, CAD support and a 3D print farm.

“We’re excited to launch this opportunity in Tampa and we look forward to supporting local entrepreneurs,” said Dr. Christopher Sakezles, CEO and founder of SynDaver. “A business incubator has always been part of our long-term plan, but I believe it is especially important now. The Chinese are unreliable partners and it is essential that we eliminate our reliance on Chinese goods in favor of products made in America.”

Companies with a technology focus are preferred.

In order to be considered, interested businesses should submit a business plan to info@syndaver.com. SynDaver will provide the lease at a discounted rate or is open to trading for an equity stake in the company.

Currently, there is space for up to 10 businesses to participate.