Candace Holyfield affectionately known as “The Six Figure Spa Chick”, Holyfield is the founder and the creative mind behind the Queen Spa Expo (specifically created for minority spa professionals) and The Black Spa Magazine. She is best known for her Award-Winning spa parties and her business instructional classes designed to empower millennial business owners.

Holyfield has written over 30 e-books (for spa professionals) and has been invited to speak on mainstages internationally.

A trailblazer in her own right, Holyfield has assisted over 500 spa owners not only launch their salons but create six-figure incomes while doing so. Her work in the industry has not gone unnoticed.

The Queen Spa Expo founder has graced the stages and pages of some of the most coveted beauty magazines and expos, and has been the voice for African American spa owners whose voices have for long been muted or ignored.

The Annual Queen Spa Expo is slated to take place in Atlanta, Ga September 18-19th.