Orlando Mayor Declares State of Emergency in City

August 1, 2020 – ORLANDO, FL – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared a State of Emergency in the City of Orlando today. Authorities are monitoring Hurricane Isaias’ track and the city is expected to move up to a Level 2 activation on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 8 a.m.

“Now is the time to reassess our disaster kits and supplies, check in with our neighbors, and make sure we are prepared on all fronts,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “Public safety and health is the most important during this time and we must take every storm seriously.”

For resources and guides to storm preparedness, please visit Orlando.gov/ImReady.

STAY INFORMED: Residents can stay informed and get information on Hurricane Isaias from the City of Orlando through Social Media at:

City of Orlando’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cityoforlando Spanish – www.facebook.com/ciudaddeorlando

City of Orlando’s Twitter account: @citybeautiful

Additional updates and information on the City of Orlando Emergency Operations Emergency Status will be posted on the city’s website at: Orlando.gov/ImReady.