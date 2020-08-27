Advertisement

There has been an increase of 162 positive COVID-19 cases in Orange County since yesterday, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, bringing the County’s cumulative total to 35,038 positive cases. Additionally, the County has lost 369 residents to the virus.

Below is the latest information from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County regarding cases and positivity rates in Orange County:

Orange County 14-Day Positivity Rate (August 13-26, 2020): 5.6 percent

Orange County Single Day New Cases (August 26, 2020 only): 5.2 percent

Even though single-day positivity rates are lowering, Orange County urges everyone to continue to abide by the face covering Executive Order, as the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and Orange County Public Schools continue to monitor the community’s overall health, as well as the back-to-school schedule for K-12, colleges and universities.

TESTING

Testing has always been a top priority for Orange County. It is important to remember that individuals may be a carrier of COVID-19 and show no symptoms, unknowingly spreading the virus.

Orange County Health Services will be at Barnett Park tomorrow, Friday, August 28, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide free testing for residents 5 years old with a guardian and older.

Residents that would like to book an appointment may visitwww.ocfl.net/BarnettPark, although walk-up and bike-up testing is available. Orange County Health Services will be at South Orange Youth Complex next Wednesday through Friday. Information on appointments will be posted soon.

To provide increase access to testing, three WalMart Neighborhood Market Pharmacies in Orange County are offering drive through testing. These tests are in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Quest Diagnostics. For these locations, and other testing locations across the County, visit ocfl.net/COVID19.

EVICTION DIVERSION

Since opening earlier this week, Orange County’s Eviction Diversion Program has received more than 1,500 pre-screen applications. Important information to keep in mind when applying:

The tenant and landlord are urged to speak with each other BEFORE applying for the program

applying for the program BOTH the landlord and tenant must agree to participate and meet all eligibility requirements

the landlord and tenant must agree to participate and meet all eligibility requirements Tenants must be in imminent danger of being served an eviction or potentially served an eviction notice

This program is NOT a rental assistance program, or a resource for mortgage relief. Homeowners with Federal or Government Sponsored Enterprise (GSE) backed mortgages can learn about forbearance or mortgage relief by visiting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

For more information about Orange County’s Eviction Diversion Program, call 3-1-1 or visit ocfl.net/EvictionDiversion.

COMPLETE THE CENSUS

The County’s current self-response rate for the 2020 Census is approximately 61 percent – 12 percentage points below the response rate in 2010. Residents who have not taken the Census have untilWednesday, September 30, 2020, to complete the nine-question survey.

Results from the Census will determine future legislative representation, as well as funding for community, health, social and emergency services in Orange Country.

Visit 2020Census.gov to take the survey now.

LYNX

LYNX will begin collecting bus fares for all routes starting on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. For more information, visit GoLYNX.com.

VISIT ORLANDO MAGICAL DINING

Visit Orlando’s annual Magical Dining Month begins tomorrow, August 28, 2020 and runs through Sunday, October 4, 2020. Guests will enjoy three-course, prix-fixe dinners at some of Orange County’s best restaurants for just $35 per person.

Visit Orlando will provide $1 from each meal to benefit Feed the Need Florida, which works to help feed people who have struggled with getting access to healthy food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are new safety measures with this year’s program. Many restaurants will have open-air seating options, as well as takeout and delivery service.

For more information or a list of participating restaurants, visitwww.OrlandoMagicalDining.com.