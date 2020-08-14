Advertisement

Notice is hereby given to health and human services 501(c) 3 nonprofit agencies located in Orange County and offering services, for at least one (1) year, that the Orange County Citizens’ Commission for Children’s Citizens’ Review Panel (CRP) is accepting Requests for Proposals (RFP) for terms July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022 (Children’s Services Funding) and October 1, 2021 – September 30, 2022 (Traditional CRP Funding).The Requests for Proposals include services for youth, adult, and seniors programs to benefit the residents of Orange County.

Funding is contingent upon the availability of funds and is for at least one year. Agencies may request detailed information about the funding process by visiting www.orangecountyfl.net/crp beginning Wednesday, August 26, 2020. For more information, contact the CRP Team at 407-836-7610 or info-crp@ocfl.net.