Orange County, Fla. (August 27, 2020) – Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and the Orange County Board of County Commissioners announces the resignation of Deputy County Administrator (DCA) Randy Singh.

In an August 27, 2020 letter to Mayor Jerry L. Demings, DCA Singh expressed his gratefulness to the Mayor and County Administrator Byron Brooks for the opportunities afforded him in his 24 years of public service at Orange County Government.

DCA Singh directs the Office of Accountability that provides support to the County Mayor, County Administrator and Board of County Commissioners. The Office of Accountability ensures the best financial management practices and fiscal transparency to the citizens is enhanced. The management support function of this office includes direction and oversight to all county departments and divisions.

Mr. Singh is responsible for managing Orange County Government’s annual budget of approximately $4.3 billion and oversees the following departments and divisions.

· Administrative Services

· Information Systems and Services

· Fiscal and Business Services

· Human Resources

· Risk Management

· Office of Professional Standards

· Office of Management and Budget

· Community and Family Services

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Randy Singh for the last 18 years and he has served the residents of Orange County well during this time,” said Mayor Demings. “Randy has made the personal decision to seek a new opportunity and on behalf of Orange County, I thank him for his service and wish him the best. We will make an announcement about his replacement in the near future.”

DCA Singh’s final day at Orange County Government will be September 30, 2020.