These days, chances are you’ve experienced this: you’re searching frantically for your face mask—only to realize it’s just out of sight, hanging around your chin. A reminder of this common annoyance has gone viral, in the form of a minute-long video of a forgetful young Thai boy who bursts into tears at school because he thinks he’s lost his favorite facial covering, which is all the while tucked under his chin.

With some patient coaching and coaxing from his teacher, he soon realizes the location of the pink mask (whose color roughly matches his smock) and breaks into a toothy smile before pulling it up.

Many localities have mandated mask use because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and even in areas where masks are not mandated many businesses bar patrons without them.

