$10 million “Get Out The Vote” program to launch next week

Washington, D.C. — LCV Victory Fund today announced that the organization and affiliated entities including LCV’s network of state affiliates, will invest at least $100 million this election cycle to defeat Trump, elect Joe Biden the next president of the United States, and elect climate and environmental justice champions up and down the ballot.

As part of the historic electoral investment, LCV Victory Fund will launch a $10 million Get Out The Vote effort on September 14 to mobilize 2.5 million voters across Arizona, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and likely Iowa, to turn out in the general election. Organizers will reach out to voters who historically face barriers to the ballot box including young voters and voters of color and encourage them to vote safely by mail or early in person if preferred.

“Donald Trump went to Florida this week to greenwash his dangerous anti-environmental record because he knows voters want to see action on climate — and that’s exactly why we’re investing $100 million to get him and his climate denying evangelists out of office,” said Pete Maysmith, LCV Victory Fund Senior Vice President of Campaigns. “We are leaving everything on the field because Trump and anti-environment Republicans have put the health and safety of our communities, especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, at extreme risk.”

LCV Victory Fund also released results of an August 2020 Hart Research poll and BlueLabs Analytics survey which found that LCV Victory Fund’s $14 million environmental swing voter program successfully moved swing voters towards supporting Biden and created more awareness of Trump’s environmental record.

In the final weeks before the election, LCV Victory Fund has ramped up efforts to protect the pro-environment-led House, win the Senate, and work with state partners to elect climate climate and environmental justice champions at the state and local level.

“This is by far our biggest investment in the presidential race, but it’s by no means the only race we’re focused on,” said Maysmith. “A challenge like the climate crisis requires action at all levels of government and leaders who will put people, not polluters, first.”

LCV Victory Fund has already spent more than $5 million on the Arizona, Michigan and Montana Senate races including a new $3 million joint TV ad with EDF Action Votes to defeat Montana Senator Steve Daines. LCV Victory Fund is likely to invest in three more close Senate races where climate and environmental justice are on the ballot: Maine, North Carolina and Iowa.

On Tuesday, LCV Victory Fund announced an initial investment of $1.15 million to protect and expand the pro-environment-led House of Representatives and launched new ads to re-elect Rep. Andy Kim in NJ-03, re-elect Rep. Anthony Brindisi in NY-22, and re-elect Rep. Joe Cunningham in SC-01.

State affiliates are hard at work to elect pro-environment, pro-science state and local leadership who will fight for safe and healthy communities. North Carolina LCV’s Conservation Votes PAC has already invested $2 million to re-elect Roy Cooper and elect a pro-environment state legislature. Montana Conservation Voters Action Fund made a six-figure ad buy this summer taking issue with Congressman Greg Gianforte’s record of “protecting himself, not public lands,” as he vies to become Montana’s next Governor. LCV Victory Fund will continue to work with partners to create more paths for state-level action on climate and environmental justice.