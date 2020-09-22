Advertisement

In case you missed the article, Wells Fargo is giving out $1 million in scholarships to students whose educational expenses have been impacted by the pandemic.

Parents and grandparents are asked to make sure students are made aware of the opportunity to get up to $5,000 for September, 2021. Application deadline is October 2.

Details can be found here: https://orlandoadvocate.com/2020/09/wells-fargo-gives-1-million-in-scholarships-to-bridge-financial-gaps-faced-by-students-amidst-covid-19/

If you know a student who might need the money, share the information.