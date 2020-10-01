Advertisement

The Hill has reported that White House adviser Hope Hicks has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hicks spends significant amounts of time with the President and was on Air Force One with him and a contingent of other aides on Tuesday when they went to the presidential debate in Cleveland. She was seen on Air Force One again when the president held a rally in Minnesota the following day. Everyone in close contact with the president is tested daily.

A White House official said contact tracing has been done, “and the appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made.”

It was not immediately clear if Trump planned to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. He has events scheduled Friday in Florida and Saturday in Wisconsin.