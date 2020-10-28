Advertisement

Lee Dixon, OrlandoAdvocate.com

From reports

Brian Trotter, an aspiring rapper from Triangle, Virginia, went missing on Oct. 17. Known musically as “Kent Won’t Stop,” Trotter was last seen after being picked up by his childhood friend, Robert Avery Coltrain, from his home, where he lived with his father.

The two said they were going to “take pictures” in Washington D.C., about 30 miles away, said Trotter’s father, who is also named Brian Trotter.

“I told him, ‘I love you,’ and he said, ‘I love you,’” the dad recalled to the Herald.

When Kent Won’t Stop didn’t come home, the family filed a missing-persons report and called Coltrain, who told the elder Trotter that he dropped his his long-time fried off in Washington and that some other friend had picked him up.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers found Trotter on Sunday, dead in the trunk of Coltrain’s car after it crashed on the Palmetto expressway in suburban Miami. The body was “wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition,” according to a police report. Officers say that upon arriving at the scene of the accident they detected a “foul odor” and spotted flies buzzing around the car Coltrain was driving. Inside, troopers said they discovered a Glock .45 semi-automatic pistol.

Coltrain, 25, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Monday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder and illegal transport of human remains.

Police are still trying to determine what happened between the two friends to cause Coltrain to kill his friend.